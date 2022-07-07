The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for June, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: In the area of Monmouth St., a patrol unit took a report of theft of a bicycle on 06/01/2022. Owner reported a blue and yellow in color mountain bike was stolen from the rear of a business. The bike was valued at $500.00. Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief on 06/07/2022. In the area of Hudson Av., the owner of a property reported that a Ring doorbell camera was damaged. The camera was valued at $100.00. Ptl. Luke Cahill

Theft: On 06/20/2022, a patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of Catherine St. A resident reported the theft of an Amazon package. The contents of the package had a value of $50.00. The resident also reported that a separate Amazon package with contents valued at $30.00 was stolen between the dates of 06/13/2022 and 06/17/2022. Ptl Nicholas Maletto.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft on 06/26/2022. In the area of Shrewsbury Av., the victim stated a black in color Samsung smartphone valued at $450.00 was stolen. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Theft: In the area of Maple Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft on 06/27/2022. The owner reported a black and yellow in color Bomma BMX style bicycle was stolen from in front of a business. The bicycle was valued at $700.00. Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

ARRESTS

Connor Smith, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/02/2022 in the area of W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

James Tober, age 67 of Long Branch was arrested on 06/02/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Jennifer Anders, age 28 of Freehold was arrested on 06/03/2022 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for DWI by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Modesto Ramirez-Anacleto, age 43 of Asbury Park was arrested on 06/04/2022 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for DWI by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Jose Ponce-Rocha, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/05/2022 in the area of W. Sunset Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Fiona Lane, age 45 of Middle Village NY was arrested on 06/05/2022 in the area of Mechanic St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Dante Dedonno, age 48 of Middletown was arrested on 06/06/2022 in the area of W. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Inaayah Brown, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/06/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Vinicio Adams-Pimentel, age 43 of Asbury Park was arrested on 06/09/2022 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Maria Alas-Monge, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/11/2022 in the area of Bank St. for Simple Assault and Criminal Trespass by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Cesar Hernandez- Hernandez, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/12/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill,

Trinity Good, age 21 of Seaville was arrested on 06/12/2022 in the area of W. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Tyrone Whitley, age 42 of Belford was arrested on 06/14/2022 in the area of Patterson Av. for Hindering Apprehension and Driving While Suspended by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Colin Moore, age 28 of Long Branch was arrested on 06/15/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for DWI and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Julio Torrentera, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/16/2022 in the area of Carmen Pl. for Criminal Mischief, Possession of Perscription Legend Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Det. Paul Perez.

Michael Bryan-Rubenzer, age 27 of Eatontown was arrested on 06/17/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Grace Maggiulli.

Jose Pacheco-Escalante, age 49 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 06/18/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Jamar Moore, age 29 of Eatontown was arrested on 06/18/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jean Nerestant, age 45 of Neptune was arrested on 06/23/2022 in the area of Oakland St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Luke Schiro, age 31 of Highlands was arrested on 06/25/2022 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Fernando Vivero-Sanchez, age 30 of Middletown NY. was arrested on 06/26/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Benjamin Ginsburg, age 23 of Matawan was arrested on 06/27/2022 in the area of Broad St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Keith Golden, age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/28/2022 in the area of Bridge Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Kristina Sterling, age 28 was arrested on 06/30/2022 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.