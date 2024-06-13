Skip to content

RED BANK CRIME AND ARREST REPORTS

June 13th @ 3pm

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for May, 2024. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

 

CRIMES:
Theft: On 05/12/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of N.
Bridge Av., the victim reported a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses was stolen. Ptl
Eliot Ramos.

Theft: In the area of Monmouth St., a patrol unit took a report of theft of a
bicycle. On 05/24/2024 the victim reported a black and white in color Trek
brand mountain back was stolen from a bicycle rack located behind a
business. The bicycle was valued at $200.00. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft in the area E. Front St. On
05/27/2024 the victim reported that a United Teletech Credit Union Debit
Card was stolen. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

ARRESTS:
Wayne Accoo, age 40 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/01/2024 in the
area of Monmouth St. for Driving while Suspended and Contempt of Court
by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Erick Vazquez-Gonsalez, age 23 of Ocean was arrested on 05/02/2024 in
the area of Maple Av. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Fidel Valente-Olivares, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/02/2024 in
the area of Chestnut St. for DWI by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Nicholas Gonzalez, age 26 of Long Branch was arrested on 05/04/2024 in
the area of Locust Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Diana Pena-Gregorio, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/05/2024 in
the area of W. Westside Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Fredy Roque-Moreira, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/07/2024 in
the area of Mohawk Lane for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Ismael Resto, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/09/2024 in the area
of Montgomery Terrace for Simple Assault by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Anthony Ross, age 39 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/09/2024 in the
area of Riverview Plaza for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Joseph Colantuoni, age 40 of Highlands was arrested on 05/09/2024 in the
area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Anthony Rosario, age 31 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 05/10/2024 in the
area of Monmouth St. Contempt of Court by Sleo II. James McGee.

Salvatore Lanza, age 51 of Staten Island was arrested on 05/11/2024 in the
area of Broad St. for DWI and Refusal by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Amanda Faucher, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/11/2024 in the
area of Spring St. for Contempt of Court by Sleo II. James McGee.

Manuel Carreno, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/13/2024 in the
area of Broad St. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

James Crawford, age 55 of Jamaica NY was arrested on 05/14/2024 in the
area of Monmouth St. for Theft and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Travis Ally, age 52 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/14/2024 in the area of
Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Lt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Trehon Jarvis, age 21 of Parlin was arrested on 05/14/2024 in the area of
Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

James Brinamen, age 54 of Highlands was arrested on 05/16/2024 in the
area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Eladio Aguilar-Espindola, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/18/2024
in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for DWI by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Corey Blanton, age 31 of Union was arrested on 05/19/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Melvin Tepas, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/22/2024 in the area
of Catherine St. for Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Stanley
Balmer.

Michael Cobern, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/24/2024 in the
area of W. Front St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Kimberly Clarke-Hale, age 58 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/25/2024
in the area of Water St. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Victor Gamboa-Garrido, age 36 of Asbury Park was arrested on
05/25/2024 in the area of Leighton Av. for DWI, Contempt of Court, and
Fugitive from Justice by Sleo II. James McGee.

Caleb Ramos, age 41 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 05/25/2024 in the
area of Rector Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Kathleen Kerwin, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/27/2024 in the
area of Riverside Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Johnny Johnson, of Red Bank was arrested on 05/28/2024 in the area of
Oakland St. for Shoplifting and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Amy McEvoy-Adim, age 50 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/28/2024 in the
area of Oakland St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at [email protected]. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897)  legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 

Partyline
GOING GREY
Workers painting the stone facade of the PNC Bank at the corner of Broad and Harding Thursday morning. An upgrade? Maybe it’s just pri ...
COFFEE & WILDLIFE
RED BANK: The best wildlife show in town can be taken in from a waterfront bench outside the public library, and it's totally free.
FAWNING OVER HER BABY
A mother deer and her fawn were spotted between a row of garages on Hudson Avenue and some trees alongside the Broad Street parking lots. Re ...
EVENING ESCAPE
RED BANK: Sailors in Monmouth Boat Club's weekly racing series found tranquil conditions on the Navesink River Tuesday evening.
PEAK COLOR ON BROAD
RED BANK: A year after they were installed, downtown mini gardens have added to "transformational" improvements, says business owner.
RED BANK: FAIRIES MOVE IN ON WHITE STREET
Red Bank: Girl scouts turns tiny parking lot plot of dirt into a "magical girls sparkle garden."
TRAINING UNDER FIRE
RED BANK: Volunteer firefighters train to cut into pitched roofs under active fire conditions.
“SUPERMOM” WANTS YOUR VOTE
Business owner. Dyed in the wool, lifelong Red Banker. Mother of six. Yup, seems like Anita Pierce does it all. In other words, she’s ...
SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS
RED BANK: Town prepares for Saturday's Pride in the Park celebration with another lawn art design by public works supervisor and Fire Chief ...
MOVIES VIA LIBRARY
RED BANK: Public Library now offers members access to streaming movies via Kanopy, with some 30,000 titles and tons of content for kids.
NEW RAINBOW CROSSWALK ON BROWN PLACE
Kicking off pride month, some Brown Place and Spring Street residents, ages 5 to 11, constructed a rainbow crosswalk with chalk over the wee ...
WHAT TO WEAR?
RED BANK: Dressmakers' mannequins appeared to mull what to wear as they looked down on Monmouth Street last week.
SYMPHONY RETURNS JUNE 29
RED BANK: An annual crowd pleaser returns June 29 with a free concert in Marine Park by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, RiverCenter said ...
Heard on the Green
Heard on the Green
DUCK RESCUE EFFORT
Duckling rescue attempt underway in sewer at East Front and Broad, 10:29 a.m.
HOUSING CRUNCH
Demolition begins for new apartments at Globe Court and Mechanic Street.
FEELING SNAPPY
      Snapping Turtles come ashore to lay their eggs this time of year and are a common site along the Swimming River waterfr ...
TUB TIME
RED BANK: A sparrow waits for the next available dirt tub while two others take their Sunday baths. (Click for video.)
CHECK IT OUT
A bench outside the Red Bank Public Library provided a serene view of our beautiful Navesink River Monday evening.
WAYWARD SLIM JIM
Anybody lose a Slim Jim? A “Sweet Mild O’ Mine” flavor Slim Jim was seen left unattended on this mailbox on Mechanic Stree ...

