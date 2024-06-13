The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for May, 2024. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

CRIMES:

Theft: On 05/12/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of N.

Bridge Av., the victim reported a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses was stolen. Ptl

Eliot Ramos.

Theft: In the area of Monmouth St., a patrol unit took a report of theft of a

bicycle. On 05/24/2024 the victim reported a black and white in color Trek

brand mountain back was stolen from a bicycle rack located behind a

business. The bicycle was valued at $200.00. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft in the area E. Front St. On

05/27/2024 the victim reported that a United Teletech Credit Union Debit

Card was stolen. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

ARRESTS:

Wayne Accoo, age 40 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/01/2024 in the

area of Monmouth St. for Driving while Suspended and Contempt of Court

by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Erick Vazquez-Gonsalez, age 23 of Ocean was arrested on 05/02/2024 in

the area of Maple Av. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Fidel Valente-Olivares, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/02/2024 in

the area of Chestnut St. for DWI by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Nicholas Gonzalez, age 26 of Long Branch was arrested on 05/04/2024 in

the area of Locust Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Diana Pena-Gregorio, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/05/2024 in

the area of W. Westside Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Fredy Roque-Moreira, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/07/2024 in

the area of Mohawk Lane for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Ismael Resto, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/09/2024 in the area

of Montgomery Terrace for Simple Assault by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Anthony Ross, age 39 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/09/2024 in the

area of Riverview Plaza for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Joseph Colantuoni, age 40 of Highlands was arrested on 05/09/2024 in the

area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Anthony Rosario, age 31 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 05/10/2024 in the

area of Monmouth St. Contempt of Court by Sleo II. James McGee.

Salvatore Lanza, age 51 of Staten Island was arrested on 05/11/2024 in the

area of Broad St. for DWI and Refusal by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Amanda Faucher, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/11/2024 in the

area of Spring St. for Contempt of Court by Sleo II. James McGee.

Manuel Carreno, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/13/2024 in the

area of Broad St. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

James Crawford, age 55 of Jamaica NY was arrested on 05/14/2024 in the

area of Monmouth St. for Theft and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Travis Ally, age 52 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/14/2024 in the area of

Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Lt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Trehon Jarvis, age 21 of Parlin was arrested on 05/14/2024 in the area of

Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

James Brinamen, age 54 of Highlands was arrested on 05/16/2024 in the

area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Eladio Aguilar-Espindola, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/18/2024

in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for DWI by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Corey Blanton, age 31 of Union was arrested on 05/19/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Melvin Tepas, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/22/2024 in the area

of Catherine St. for Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Stanley

Balmer.

Michael Cobern, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/24/2024 in the

area of W. Front St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Kimberly Clarke-Hale, age 58 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/25/2024

in the area of Water St. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Victor Gamboa-Garrido, age 36 of Asbury Park was arrested on

05/25/2024 in the area of Leighton Av. for DWI, Contempt of Court, and

Fugitive from Justice by Sleo II. James McGee.

Caleb Ramos, age 41 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 05/25/2024 in the

area of Rector Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Kathleen Kerwin, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/27/2024 in the

area of Riverside Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Johnny Johnson, of Red Bank was arrested on 05/28/2024 in the area of

Oakland St. for Shoplifting and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Amy McEvoy-Adim, age 50 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/28/2024 in the

area of Oakland St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at [email protected]. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information. Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.

