RED BANK POLICE: MAN CHARGED IN BACK-TO-BACK ASSAULTS; GRAFFITI SPREE CONTINUES

(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for September, 2025. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES:

Criminal Mischief: On 09/01/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Bank St., a garage was tagged with blue in color paint. Sgt. Ashon Lovick.

Criminal Mischief: On 09/03/2025 a patrol unit reported graffiti. In the area of Tilton Av., a tree was tagged with black in color paint. Ptl Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: On 09/06/2025 a patrol unit reported graffiti. In the area of Locust Av., a sign was tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of E. Front St., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief. On 09/08/2025 patrols observed a stop sign that was knocked down. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Criminal Mischief: On 09/08/2025 a patrol unit reported graffiti. In the area of Monmouth St., the wall of a building was tagged with black in color paint. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Criminal Mischief: On 09/08/2025 a patrol unit reported graffiti. In the area of Catherine St., a building and multiple utility poles were tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Broad St., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 09/12/2025 the victim reported a vehicle was keyed along the driver’s side door. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Theft: On 09/13/2025 a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. In the area of Newman Springs Rd., an employee reported the theft of one bottle of Macallen whiskey valued at $171.99 and one bottle of Clase Azul Reposado tequila valued at $179.99. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: On 09/15/2025 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. In the area of Monmouth St., the owner reported the front passenger side tire of the vehicle had been slashed. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Theft: In the area of Water St., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 09/19/2025 the victim reported a black in color Riding Times GT 73 PRO e-bike was stolen. The e-bike was valued at $2,500. Ptl. James McGee.

Theft: On 09/22/2025 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Herbert St., a resident reported a plant was stolen from the property. The plant was valued at $80.00. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Theft: In the area of Bridge Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. On 09/23/2025 the victim reported that $300.00 was stolen from the glovebox of the vehicle. Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Criminal Mischief: On 09/24/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Monmouth St., a building was tagged with black in color paint. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Criminal Mischief: On 09/26/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Count Basie Park, multiple structures on the property were tagged with paint. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Criminal Mischief: On 09/27/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Bellhaven Park, a sign was tagged with black in color paint. Ptl. Christian Nelson.

ARRESTS:

Josue Gomez-Arevalo, age 24 of Brick was arrested on 09/01/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. James Mcgee.

Christopher Befarah, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/02/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Simple Assault and Terroristic Threats by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Nihjer Hill, age 28 of Eatontown was arrested on 09/03/2025 in the area of S. Bridge Av. for Obstructing Administration of Law and Contempt of Court by Ptl. James McGee.

Krystle Pascale, age 37 of Farmingdale was arrested on 09/03/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Alfredo Guevara-Sanchez, age 53 of Asbury Park was arrested on 09/03/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. James McGee.

Leon Yarbrough, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/03/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Possession of CDS and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Paul Pelo, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/03/2025 in the area of Park Pl. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Jason Freeman, age 46 of Long Branch was arrested on 09/04/2025 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Jorge Munguia, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/05/2025 in the area of Leighton Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Arnulfo Meza-Garcia, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/05/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Rashahn Tucker, age 49 of Ocean was arrested on 09/06/2025 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for DWI, Driving While Suspended, and Refusal by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Amanda Beck, age 37 of Middletown was arrested on 09/06/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Pablo Reyes-Flores, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/06/2025 in the area of West St. for Criminal Trespass and Burglary by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Capri McQueen, age 32 of Belford was arrested on 09/07/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Thomas Bouldin, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/07/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. James McGee.

Hiram Polanco, age 28 of Eatontown was arrested on 09/08/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Leonardo Arenas-Rosas, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/09/2025 in the area of Maple Av. for DWI by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Tabitha Jones, age 35 of Edison was arrested on 09/09/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Manufacturing, Distributing, or Dispensing, Toxic Chemicals, Use or Possession with Intent to Use, Distribution on or within 1,000 feet of School Property by Det. Shane Dengel.

Frank Morales, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/10/2025 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Casey Herman, age 23 of Belford was arrested on 09/10/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Tony Zhou, age 39 of East Brunswick, was arrested on 09/10/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Manufacturing, Distributing, or Dispensing, Conspiracy, Distribution on or within 1,000ft of School Property, Toxic Chemicals, Possession, Use or Being Under the Influence, or Failure to make Lawful Disposition, and Use or Possession with Intent to Use by Det. Shane Dengel.

Cesar Hernandez-Hernandez, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/10/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Criminal Mischief and Harassment by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Bertin Angel-Lopez, age 38 of Neptune was arrested on 09/12/2025 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Jennifer McLeod, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/13/2025 in the area of South St. for Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, and Possession of Weapons with Unlawful Purpose Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Rahdel Savage, age 36 of Roselle was arrested on 09/14/2025 in the area of Maple Av. for Criminal Trespass by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Edwin Segura, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/14/2025 in the area of Broad St. for Shoplifting by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Roberto Zafra-Hernandez, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/15/2025 in the area of E. Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Kevin McNamara, age 49 of Asbury Park was arrested on 09/15/2025 in the area of Tilton Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Philip Soto, age 26 of Lincroft was arrested on 09/17/2025 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Rahdel Savage, age 36 of Roselle was arrested on 09/17/2025 in the area of Maple Av. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Jessie Carrdine, age 30 of Lincroft was arrested on 09/17/2025 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Possession of CDS and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Taabef Smith, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/17/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Edwin Segura, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/18/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Shoplifting by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Rahdel Savage, age 36 of Roselle was arrested on 09/19/2025 in the area of Water St. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Michael Garibay, age 44 of Eatontown was arrested on 09/20/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. James McGee.

Rahdel Savage, age 36 of Roselle was arrested on 09/20/2025 in the area of Water St. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Miguel Gines-Hernandez, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/20/2025 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for DWI and Refusal by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Oliverio Pena, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/20/2025 in the area of Water St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Micheal Kasey, age 28 of Keansburg was arrested on 09/21/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Alejandro Cortes, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/21/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Justin Lauzon, age 54 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/21/2025 in the area of W. Front St. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. James McGee.

Rahdel Savage, age 36 of Roselle was arrested on 09/21/2025 in the area of Water St. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. James McGee.

Brian Rice, age 62 of Long Branch was arrested on 09/22/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Cesar Santos-Contreras, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/23/2025 in the area of River St. for Criminal Mischief by Lt. Jorge Torres.

Victor Tobon-Tobon, age 44 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/23/2025 in the area of Catherine St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Kevin McNair, age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/24/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Possession of CDS, Hindering Apprehension, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Daniel Ramos, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/24/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Patrick O’Neill, age 34 of Keansburg was arrested on 09/26/2025 in the area of English Plaza for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Christina Sevret, age 50 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/27/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Kevin Kries, age 26 of Brick was arrested on 09/28/2025 in the area of Branch Av. for Burglary, Robbery, Disorderly Conduct, and Simple Assault by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Kevin Kries, age 26 of Brick was arrested on 09/29/2025 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Escape, Resisting Arrest, and Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Alejandro Guerrero-Dominguez, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/29/2025 in the area of W. Front St. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Leon Yarbrough, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/30/2025 in the area of Bank St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

xxxxxxxx

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at [email protected] . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide. If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.

*****

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.