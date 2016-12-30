RED BANK: VENEY CHARGED WITH MURDER

By JOHN T. WARD

A man who was shot six times as he sat in a car parked in Red Bank almost three years ago was charged with a murder committed in Eatontown 15 months later, the Monmouth County Prosecutor announced Friday.

Perry Veney, 30, a former Red Bank resident whose last address was in Long Branch, was one of two men charged in the murder of Rasheem Palmer, 37, at the entrance to the Country Club Apartments complex in July, 2015, according to a prepared statement by Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

From the statement:

On July 10, 2015, at approximately 12:13 a.m., Eatontown Police responded to the entrance of Country Club Apartments at the corner of Tilton Avenue and Country Club Road based upon shots being fired. Upon response, police located the victim, Rasheem Palmer, 37, of Eatontown, who was located lying in the roadway on Country Club Road. Police quickly determined that the victim had been shot and contacted emergency medical services, who arrived shortly thereafter. The victim was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center; where, despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at 2:47 a.m.

As a result of this joint investigation, Frederick Reed, 20 of New Castle, Delaware and Perry Veney, 30 of Long Branch, New Jersey were charged with first degree Murder and second degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. Veney was also charged with second degree Certain Persons not to have a Weapon.

Reed was taken into custody on December 28 in Delaware and is currently being held in a local correctional institution won $1.1 million bail while he awaits extradition back to New Jersey. Veney turned himself in to police on Friday and is being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution on $1.2 million, Gramiccioni said.

An official in Gramiccioni’s office confirmed that Veney is the same Perry Veney who was shot was shot at least six times as he sat in a car as he sat in a car parked on Willow Street on April 9, 2014.

The official did not respond when asked if authorities believe the Palmer murder was related to the shooting of Veney.

Convicted murderer Anthony Sims, a Long Branch resident who pleaded guilty in 2010 to shooting two brothers on the borough’s West Side in 2007 and had been released from prison, was charged in the Veney shooting. The outcome of that case was not immediately available.

Veney’s brother, Inow Rainey, was arrested in October and charged as the alleged gunman who shot two people seated in a truck parked on Red Bank’s West Side in November, 2014.