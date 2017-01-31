FAIR HAVEN: A ‘SOUPER’ PARTY FOR THE NEEDY

Press release from Knights of Columbus Council #3187

During Super Bowl 50, young people and groups across the country raised over $10 million in cash and resources for charities through the Souper Bowl of Caring initiative. This national movement is transforming the weekend of the Big Game into the nation’s largest youth-inspired weekend of giving and serving — and here in 2017, America’s young people are working to raise millions more for hunger and poverty-related charities across the country.

The Knights of Columbus – Red Bank Council 3187 will be involved with the Souper Bowl of Caring because it is a simple and meaningful way to unite communities around important issues, such as hunger, poverty and homelessness. The entire community is invited to join the local KofC membership this Sunday, February 5, as we work to reach our fundraising goals during the fun and free-admission event “Minister Steve’s Souper Bowl Party — Help Us Reach the Goal.”

Beginning with the 1:30 p.m. opening of the doors at Council #3187’s hall (200 Fair Haven Road in Fair Haven) — and continuing from 5:30 p.m. “until the Big Game ends” — drop-offs of gift cards, non-perishable foods, personal hygiene items and adult-sized winter clothing will be welcomed, with the public invited to join in the game-day party that features a food menu and cash bar.

Donations will be dedicated to local food banks in Monmouth County, as well as to the charitable ministry for the homeless Lakewood Outreach, and to the humanitarian efforts of “Minister Steve” Brigham, the advocate for the homeless known nationally as the founder of the Tent City encampments in Lakewood and Howell. Donations by check can also be made out to Knights of Columbus Red Bank Council #3187.

All are welcome, and we hope to have Minister Steve and The Lakewood Out-Reach Ministry Church as our special guest during the Big Game. For more information concerning Minister Steve’s Souper Bowl Party, please contact John Ridgeway, Deputy Grand Knight, at (732)[email protected]