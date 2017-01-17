RUMSON-FAIR HAVEN MAKES HONOR ROLL

Press release from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional School District

Rumson-Fair Haven Regional is one of 433 school districts in the U.S. and Canada being honored by the College Board with placement on the 7th Annual AP District Honor Roll.

To be included on the Honor Roll, RFH had to, since 2014, increase the number of students participating in AP while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of 3 or higher. Among RFH students, 52 AP scholars scored 3+ on three or more AP exams, with 26 designated Scholars with Honor scoring 3+ on four or more exams (average 3.25), and 48 designated Scholars with Distinction scored 3+ on five or more exams (average 3.5+). The district’s 134 AP scholars represents an increase of 53 percent over 2015.

Inclusion on the 7th Annual AP District Honor Roll is based on a review of three years of AP data, from 2014 to 2016, looking across 37 AP Exams, including world language and culture. Criteria included:

• Increase participation/access to AP by at least 4 percent in large districts, at least 6 percent in medium districts, and at least 11percent in small districts;

• Improve or maintain performance levels when comparing the 2016 percentage of students scoring a 3 or higher to the 2014 percentage, unless the district has already attained a performance level at which more than 70% of its AP students earn a 3 or higher.

Rumson-Fair Haven Regional is steadfast in its commitment to providing students with an array of AP courses that pique intellectual curiosity and provide the very best preparation for post-secondary studies.