RUMSON: PJ LIBRARY EVENT FOR KIDS AT CBI

Press release from Congregation B’nai Israel

On Sunday, January 8, Congregation B’nai Israel will host a “PJ Library” event for children in Pre-K through Grade 2 and their parents, in which participants will create a personal story book, view Jewish children’s videos, explore Jewish songs and enjoy refreshments, all at no cost.

Scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the program will include an adult discussion on building a Jewish home library. Guests will also have the opportunity to register for the monthly Jewish book or music CD that PJ Library provides for free.

Through the support of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation and administered by the Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey, PJ Library sends home popular, high-quality, age-appropriate books to encourage shared family reading experiences at bedtime or any time. The PJ Library motto is “We’re dedicated to sharing books, for free, that help your family do Jewish, on your terms, in your own home.”

Congregation B’nai Israel, a Conservative congregation located in Rumson, is the home of SHMA (Soul, Heart, Mind Academy), an innovative Religious School for Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 7, and the Jack M. Rosoff Hebrew High School, serving students in Grades 8 through 12. Students in the SHMA Pre-K through Grade 2 will automatically be enrolled in PJ Library.

For more information contact CBI Education Director Michael Wikes, by emailing [email protected]