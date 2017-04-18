LINCROFT: BCC TO HOST MULTI-FAITH PANEL

Reverend Terrence K. Porter of Red Bank’s Pilgrim Baptist Church (above), and Rabbi Marc Kline (below) of Monmouth Reform Temple in Tinton Falls are among the area clergy participating in a free public panel on the Brookdale campus.

Press release from Brookdale Community College

On the evening of Thursday, April 20, all members of the community are invited to a special presentation by seven area religious leaders, entitled “The Golden Rule: A Multi-Faith Dialogue.”

Hosted inside the Warner Student Life Center on the Lincroft campus of Brookdale Community College, the free 7 p.m. program will center on the “Golden Rule,” which encourages individuals to treat others as they wish to be treated, and how it is articulated across various faith traditions.

Guest panelists include Fatima Jaffari, representing Islam; Dr. Sarbmeet Kanwa, representing Sikhism; Rabbi Marc Kline of Monmouth Reform Temple and Rabbi Lawrence Malinger, representing Judaism; Rev. Terrence K. Porter of Pilgrim Baptist Church, representing Christianity; and Uma Swaminathan, representing Hinduism.

The discussion will be moderated by Joseph Ritacco, member of the Monmouth Center for World Religions and Ethical Thought (MCWRET) and the New Jersey Interfaith Coalition.

The program is sponsored by Brookdale’s International Education Center, the Brookdale Diversity Council, The Center for Holocaust, Human Rights and Genocide Education (Chhange) at Brookdale, the MCWRET and the New Jersey Interfaith Coalition.

Parking for the April 20 event is in lots 6 and 7. For more information call (732)224-2799 or email [email protected]