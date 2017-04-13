RED BANK: A BIG EVENT FOR BIG BROS/SISTERS

Press release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth and Middlesex Counties

For generations in Monmouth and Middlesex counties, the area chapter of the nationwide nonprofit Big Brothers/ Big Sisters has offered children in our community access to One-to-One Mentoring Programs that have made a tremendous difference in the lives of our young people. And, each spring for much of the past two decades, the BBBSMMC has engineered a very tasteful way for supporters to get involved with these acclaimed programs.

Going up for its 18th edition on Thursday, May 4, the annual Food and Wine Tasting Event offers an opportunity to “tantalize your taste buds with a selection of wine and cocktails…indulge in hors’ doeuvres, raw bar, pasta, specialty stations and dessert,” and “try your luck at silent and chance auctions.”

Running from 6:30 to 9 p.m., the event is hosted once again by Buona Sera Ristorante at 50 Maple Avenue (corner of Monmouth Street) in Red Bank. Tickets ($90 per person) can be reserved online here, and aditional information is available by calling (732)444-3539 or emailing [email protected]