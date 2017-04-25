RED BANK: CYMCA HOSTS HEALTHY KIDS

Press release from The Community YMCA

This coming Saturday, April 29, marks the the annual appearance of Healthy Kids Day, a free community event, hosted by The Community YMCA, to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active now and all summer long hosting.

Between the hours of noon to 3 p.m., the Y’s Family Health and Wellness Center (166 Maple Avenue in Red Bank) will be the scene for a fun afternoon in which families will enjoy face painting, Kids Hip/Hop and Zumba, a Teddy Bear Clinic led by Hackensack Meridian Medical Health and Riverview Medical Center’s ER staff, race relay and free throw contests, Giant Jenga, a gift card raffle to local businesses, and more.

Healthy snacks from Wegmans and giveaways will be available. Families interested in a healthy start to summer can sign up for a special priced three-month membership.

“Healthy Kids Day is the Y’s official start to the best summer ever,” said Rhonda Anderson, President and CEO of the CYMCA, which serves 20,000 people across Monmouth County. “We’re here to help kids and families get the most out of the summer season with ideas to fill each day with the potential for growth, achievement, fitness and fun.”

Healthy Kids Day is the Y’s national initiative to improve the health and well-being for kids and families. It was established in 1992 in response to alarming statistics that one in three U.S. children is obese. Research shows that without access to out-of-school physical and learning activities, kids fall behind academically and gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year.

In addition to the event in Red Bank, families are invited to also attend Healthy Kids Day activities at the Y’s other facilities in Monmouth County, including Camp Zehnder at 3911 Herbertsville Road in Wall (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.), and the Children’s Achievement Center at 201 Broad Street in Matawan (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Visit the website for more information.