RED BANK: GLAZIER HONORED FOR ROOF SAVE

A union glazier was recognized for heroism by Riverview Medical Center for saving the life of an apparently suicidal man on the Globe Street parking garage in Red Bank earlier this month.

Fred Frato, at center above, was finishing up a day’s work installing windows in the stairwell when he saw a distraught man pacing on the roof deck on April 19, according to John Marino, of District Council 711 of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. Frato, of Glazier’s Local Union 1009, attempted to speak to the man to determine if he was okay, but the man ignored him, and then suddenly started to climb over a short wall in an apparent effort to jump from the garage’s fifth level, Marino said.

Frato ran over, grabbed the man off the parapet and guided him away to safety, “assuring him that everything would be okay,” while others called for assistance, Marino said.

Officials of Hackensack Meridian Hospitals, which owns Riverview, presented Frato, of North Arlington, with a “Good Catch” award, an honor given to individuals for “catching something before it becomes a safety event, or causes emotional or physical harm.” (Click to enlarge)