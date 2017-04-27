RED BANK: A RE-THINK PIECE AT BORO HALL

Amy Goldsmith of Clean Water Action.

Press release from Clean Water Action

On the evening of Tuesday, May 9, the nonprofit organization Clean Water Action will host a public-welcome presentation on its award-winning ReThink Disposable initiative, during the meeting of the Red Bank Environmental Commission.

Amy Goldsmith, NJ Director of National Clean Water Action and a Red Bank resident, will make the presentation at the commission’s 7 p.m. meeting inside Borough Hall.

ReThink Disposable is a voluntary, business friendly and cost saving model that significantly reduces the generation of “single use disposables” (bags, straws, cups, lids, “take out” food containers, napkins, condiment packages, etc. ) in restaurants, food trucks and at events. A perfect initiative for a river town like Red Bank, where food venues and events are plentiful and the well being and enjoyment of the Navesink and nearby ocean are important to many who live here.

ReThink Disposable was first launched in Clean Water Action’s California Bay area office. New Jersey will be the first East Coast state to pilot ReThink Disposable, with the Asbury Park Boardwalk being the first undertaking. Red Bank is a perfect place to expand to in the future. Go here for more information on this innovative campaign.