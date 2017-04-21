RUMSON: COMMUNITIES TEAM FOR ‘TREE TALK’

Left to right: An April 19 “Tree Talk” conference drew the participation of William Gerth (Shrewsbury), Christian Burns (Fair Haven), Professor Jason Grabosky (Rutgers University), plus Wayne Greenleaf, Steve Barrett, and Kristen Hall (Rumson). (photo by Christopher Rodriguez)

Press release from Christopher Rodriguez, Fair Haven Borough Council

The local communities of Fair Haven, Rumson, Little Silver and Shrewsbury came together on April 19 as a broader group for a discussion about our trees — the ones that benefit our environment, as well as some we can avoid — in a public-welcome meeting of the Two Rivers Shade Tree Alliance.

During the Tree Talk at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School, Shade Tree Commissioners from the four towns hosted and engaging presentation by Rutgers University professor Jason Grabosky. The professor, a local expert in urban forestry, ecology and natural resources, conducted an interactive slideshow presentation, and entertained questions from the dozens of local residents in attendance.

In exchange for Professor Grabosky’s time and effort, each town will sponsor a high school student to be CORE trained this fall. The NJ Shade Tree Federation hosts bi-annual training in northern and southern New Jersey to educate participants on the nuances of our green friends, and to promote key community forestry program themes.

Area high school students interested in taking advantage of the CORE training program should contact their local Shade Tree Commission to learn more.

In a press statement, Fair Haven Borough Councilman Christopher Rodriguez commented that “As a former commissioner and current council liaison to the Fair Haven Shade Tree Commission, I’m proud that we’ve taken a leadership role in driving the Two Rivers Shade Tree Alliance event with our neighboring towns, and plan to coordinate follow-on events in the years to come.

“All of the local Shade Tree Commissions are volunteer organizations and need your help keeping our parks and public places green and maintained,” the councilman continued. “Please consider taking local action by joining your local commission as a volunteer today – you’ll be glad you did.”