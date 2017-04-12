A WEEKEND-LONG “WHALE” AT RUMSON CDS

Press release from Rumson Country Day School

Continuing a springtime tradition that spans the generations, The Rumson Country Day School will host its 48th annual Rummage Sale — popularly known as A Whale of a Sale — on the weekend of April 29 and 30.

Open to the public, the sale is one of the most important fundraisers at RCDS, with proceeds devoted to the financial aid program, which provides tuition assistance to many children who attend the school. Although the financial aid program is the primary beneficiary of the event, other local charities also benefit including the ASPCA, 180 Turning Lives Around, HABcore and more.

Each year, the entire parent body and many of the students, faculty, administration, staff, alumni, and friends work together to collect, sort, and display a huge collection of items — from boutique treasures to household and family necessities — in the school’s Blake Gymnasium.

One week prior to the rummage sale, the gymnasium becomes a beehive of activity, as trip after trip is made stocking the gym with donated items. The donations are carefully sorted to cull the best items — many with tags in original packaging — for the special boutique sections of women’s and children’s clothing and accessories. In addition, the Silent Auction section is stocked with furniture, antiques, china, crystal, and collectibles.

Not to be missed is the wide assortment of women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing at incredibly low prices. Particularly popular is the sporting goods section where the selection often includes golf clubs, ski and hockey gear, and exercise equipment. There is also a huge selection of home furnishings, kitchenware, general home goods, bric-a-brac, and toys. Avid readers will find a wide book section featuring current novels, cookbooks, children’s books, how-to books, and more.

“The Rummage Sale is truly a special time in the RCDS calendar when the entire school community comes together, rolls up its collective sleeves and gets down to work to make this tremendous undertaking a success for everyone it touches: the families who rely on financial aid and the hundreds of local people who depend on the affordable shopping opportunity each year,” said Co-Chair and RCDS parent Nellie Harmon. “I hope this year proves to be our best yet.”

Hours for the annual rummage sale are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday April 29, and 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. Don’t forget, Sunday is the popular “Bag Day,” when shoppers may fill a bag provided by the school with as many items as they wish for one set price.