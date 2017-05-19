FIELD DAY FOR RED BANK PRIMARY, RCDS

On May 12, students from Rumson Country Day School and Red Bank Primary helped kick off Horizons’ Giving Day celebration with a special Field Day of activities.

Press release from Rumson Country Day School

The buzz of eager children reverberated across the campus of The Rumson Country Day School last Friday, May 12, as RCDS lower school students gathered on the bleachers to welcome their friends from Red Bank Primary School. After a brief introduction, the Red Bank Eagles and RCDS Gators joined forces to create red and white teams for a friendly competitive field day hosted by RCDS and Horizons Student Enrichment Program.

With the help of dedicated 7th grade volunteers and staff, RCDS and Horizons opened their campus to their Red Bank neighbors, in an efforts to provide a fun experience for the students and to kick off Horizons’ Annual Giving Day, which took place on Wednesday, May 17.

Spirits were high on and off the field as students played tug of war, competed in sponge relays, sack races and more. During water breaks, participants shared their enthusiasm by performing the traditional Horizons Spirit Check, a choreographed clapping routine designed to encourage teamwork and raise awareness of the Horizons program.

“Horizons is the largest community outreach effort at RCDS,” said Executive Director of Horizons Lori Hohenleitner. “We are thrilled that our generous host school took the opportunity to give back with us for Giving Day (and) the Horizons students were especially proud to share the campus they call their summer home with their classmates.”

All proceeds raised during the May 17 Giving Day will benefit the Horizons Student Enrichment Program, which strives to overcome the educational achievement gap through summer educational opportunities for diverse socioeconomic children, primarily from Red Bank.

Horizons at The Rumson Country Day School launched in 1996 with 15 students. Currently, Horizons’ goal is to offer more than 225 students in grades K-8 the opportunity to attend its six-week academic, cultural, and recreational enrichment program this summer. Click here to learn more.