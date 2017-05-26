ON THE GREEN: MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES

The Veterans Monument on Monmouth Street is the setting for Red Bank’s annual Memorial Day observance, Monday morning at 11 a.m.

Memorial Day weekend represents the start of the summertime season and, for many longtime residents of our coastal communities, a time to readjust those daily routines and recalculate those normal routes in anticipation of the visiting throngs.

It’s also, of course, a time to remember those who gave their lives in service to our nation, and wherever you happen to make your home here on the Greater Red Bank Green, Monday presents a chance to join the people of your community in honoring their sacrifice. Following is a roundup of Memorial Day observances scheduled for May 29, with rainy-day alternate arrangements listed where available.

RED BANK

The borough’s Veterans Monument, 51 Monmouth Street at Drummond Place, is once more the setting for an annual commemoration that features a guest speaker, musical presentations and placement of wreaths, beginning at 11 a.m.

In case of rain, the approximately hour-long service will be relocated to Elks Lodge #233 (40 West Front Street). Call (732) 530-2782 or go here for more info.

FAIR HAVEN

Returning to the schedule following a rain-related cancellation last year, the borough’s annual Memorial Day Parade commences at Knollwood School at 9 a.m., continues up Hance Road to River Road and ends at Memorial Park, where a ceremony featuring guest speakers and musical selections follows.

LITTLE SILVER

Line-up for the annual Memorial Day Parade takes place 8 a.m. at the intersection of Parker Avenue and Willow Drive, with the procession commencing at 8:30, and concluding with 9 a.m. services at Memorial Park on Prospect Avenue.

MIDDLETOWN

Bayshore Middle School (834 Leonardville Road in Leonardo) is the start point once more for the township’s annual parade, beginning at 10 a.m. and following a route (Leonardville Road to Appleton Avenue to Center Avenue to Brevent Avenue; turn right onto Highland Avenue, then left on Leonard Avenue and right on Viola Avenue) that terminates around 11:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 338 on Route 36.

RUMSON

Although rain forced the cancellation of last year’s event, the annual Memorial Day Parade returns at 10 a.m., to be followed by a service at Victory Park, 1 Lafayette Street. Mayor John Ekdahl speaks about the 2017 observance in a video clip here.

SEA BRIGHT

The Sea Bright United Methodist Church (1104 Ocean Avenue) is the place to meet on Monday, when the borough’s mayor, council members and emergency responders host an 11 a.m. service featuring organist George Murphy and soloist Gabby Kenney in a performance of the National Anthem and other patriotic songs.

There will be a traditional wreath ceremony and flag lowering in honor of Sea Bright residents that have sacrificed their lives in military action, and following the program light refreshments will be served to all who attend. For more information, contact Kathy Morris at 732-842-0099 Ext. 33.

SHREWSBURY

After a weather-related relocation in 2016, Patriot Isle — located in the historic “four corners” district at Sycamore Avenue and Broad Street/Route 35 — is once more scheduled to host the borough’s Memorial Day observation at 10 a.m. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved to the Shrewsbury Borough School, 20 Obre Place.