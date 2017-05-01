LITTLE SILVER: RELAY PICKS UP ON MAY 19

Press release from Relay for Life of Two Rivers

On the night and morning of May 19-20, the communities of Red Bank, Shrewsbury, Little Silver, Fair Haven, Rumson, Oceanport, Sea Bright, and Monmouth Beach will once again come together in the fight against cancer, when the annual Relay For Life event returns to Red Bank Regional High School for an overnight celebration of hope, progress and answers.

In honor of the ten million Americans who have survived cancer, dedicated teams of friends, families and co-workers raise funds and awareness with Relay For Life events across the United States — and here in the Two Rivers area, neighbors have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society by taking turns walking around the track at RBR, located at 101 Ridge Road in Little Silver.

You don’t need to be a runner or an athlete to take part in Relay For Life. It provides everyone the opportunity to make a difference in the battle against cancer — and, although the event takes place between 5:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., participants are not required to stay.

You can register as a participant and find out more about the annual Relay For Life of Two Rivers by taking it here.