RED BANK: MCC AWARDS VOCAL SCHOLARSHIPS

Press release from Monmouth Civic Chorus

Students from Red Bank Regional High School and Middletown High School North were among the vocally talented New Jersey high school seniors awarded a total of $3000, as part of The Monmouth Civic Chorus scholarship program for 2017. The awards will be presented on June 2 during the “Northern Lights” Chorus concert at St. Mary Church, located at 1 Phalanx Road in Colts Neck.

A $1000 first-place award went to RBR student Ashleigh Dannielle Wolf; a member of the school’s Concert and Chamber choirs, as well as the New Jersey All State Treble and Mixed Choirs, the All State Opera Chorus, and the New Jersey All Shore Chorus, whose scholarship she also won in 2017. A resident of Freehold, Ashleigh plans to attend the Eastman School of Music.

A $700 award went to MHSN student Richard Cardile, who has performed with the school’s Concert and Chamber choirs, as well as the High School North singing group Acapella. A member of the New Jersey All Shore Chorus, New Jersey All State Mixed Chorus and the Middletown Assembly of God Church Choir, Richard plans to attend Montclair State University.

In addition, $700 was awarded to Olivia Youngman of Point Pleasant Borough High School, and $500 was awarded to Lindsay Cherin of Manalapan, who attends Howell High School. An honorable mention and $100 award went to Alexandra Carminati of Plainsboro High School North.

The audition judges were MCC artistic director Ryan Brandau, Arcadian Chorale music director Marina Alexander, former Monmouth Conservatory of Music executive director Alice Berman, and United Methodist Church of Red Bank director of music Evan Courtney.

“Thanks to the generosity of Monmouth Civic Chorus members, we were able to increase the funds for the scholarship from $2500 to $3000,” said Scholarship Committee Chair Jenni Blumenthal. Additional committee members were Arleen Faustina, Peggy Noecker, Clare Resnick, Teri Lindstrom, and Warren Moe.

Since 1985, the Monmouth Civic Chorus has awarded more than $75,000 in scholarships to New Jersey high school seniors of outstanding vocal promise. To learn more or to donate to the scholarship fund, call (732)933-9333, email [email protected] , or visit www.monmouthcivicchorus.org.