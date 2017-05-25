RED BANK: TWO NEW TO BOROUGH BLUE



Red Bank Police Chief Darren McConnell holds the Bible as his son, Darren M. McConnell, swears an oath of duty on his promotion to probationary patrolman Wednesday. Also elevated to the position was Michael Baron, at right.

Baron, a graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven Regional, and McConnell, a Christian Brothers Academy alum, were hired as “specials,” or temporary, officers in 2015. Each has a college degree and experience with other Monmouth County police squads.

Chief McConnell said the two hires put the police department back to its regular 40-person roster following two retirements late last year. Delaying the hires by five months, as well as the promotions of five officers planned for this summer, saved the department about $75,000, he told redbankgreen. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)