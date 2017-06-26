LINCROFT: ENVIRONMENTALISM ON THE TABLE

The Lincroft campus of Brookdale Community College has settled into warm-weather mode, but with an upcoming slate of summer-class training sessions, outdoor theater, car shows and other special events, things can hardly be said to be getting sleepy.

Continuing past the final school bell, the popular Science Monday series concludes its season at BCC’s Warner Student Life Center tonight with a presentation whose title alludes to a rallying cry from recent history: “Yes, You Can.”

Hosted by the Jersey Shore Sierra Group and co-sponsored by the school’s Environmental Club, the event continues the series mission to celebrate individual efforts to protect the environment — this time via a group discussion in which local environmentalists “discuss their community projects, emphasizing the success individuals can have in solving local environmental problems.”

Topics to be addressed include residential RAGE over a proposed high-tension JCP&L power line on the Greater Red Bank Green; development of the Whale Pond cleanup and greenway trail between Long Branch and Eatontown; and a proposed expansion of offshore artificial reefs to increase the fish habitat off Monmouth County.

The event, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the SLC building’s Twin Lights Rooms 1 and 2, follows a traditional pizza-and-subs mixer that precedes the free-admission program at 6 p.m. Take it here or call (732) 224-2871 for more info.