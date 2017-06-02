RED BANK: BIKE BLESSING, MUSIC & HOGS
Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank will host its sixth annual Community Unity & Bike Blessing Festival Saturday, a free and open-to-all event that features food, live entertainment, community safety presentations and other attractions.
Among them, Shoreline Harley-Davidson of Long Branch plans a special exhibit, photo session and drawings.
The festival begins at 11 a.m. at the church, at 172 Shrewsbury Avenue. For more information, call (732) 747-2343. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)