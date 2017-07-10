RED BANK: DOC HOLIDAY CAR SHOW SHINES

With 370 vehicles on display, there wasn’t enough room for “one more Volkswagen” at the 15th annual Doc Holiday Classic Car Show in Red Bank Sunday, according to firefighter Bobby Holiday, son of the late volunteer for whom the event is named.

Blue skies and tolerable summer temperatures drew a large crowd to the event, which featured blinding chrome, vivid color and a wide array of automotive designs. Pop the hood for more pix below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)