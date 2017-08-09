RED BANK: BOOMER’S BACK AT GARMANY

NFL great Boomer Esiason (left) — joined by Phil Simms (center) and emcee Joe Piscopo (right) — returns for a second annual fundraiser keyed to the cystic fibrosis foundation that bears his name next month.

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason returns to Garmany of Red Bank on Friday, September 8 for the second annual edition of the fundraising event known as “Garmany… Boom!”

Scheduled for the cocktail hour of 6:30 p.m., the event is dedicated to “celebrating life, fashion and raising awareness for Cystic Fibrosis through the Boomer Esiason Foundation,” the nonprofit project established by the famed quarterback and broadcaster (now host of Showtime’s Inside the NFL).

A four-time Pro Bowl player and 1988 NFL MVP, the former Bengals, Jets and Cardinals QB will be joined once again by a fellow player-turned-TV commentator, one with formidable stats in New York/ New Jersey pro ball: longtime Giants quarterback Phil Simms. Serving as master of ceremonies (and upping the ante on the Jersey cred) will be a frequent visitor to the borough: veteran SNL comic, multi-tasking nightclub entertainer, radio personality and almost-candidate for governor, Joe “What Exit?” Piscopo.

In addition to setting records and winning awards during his 14-year professional career, Esiason was first recognized more than 20 years ago for his charitable endeavors as recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. It was an honor that stemmed from the cystic fibrosis diagnosis of the quarterback’s then-toddler age son Gunnar, and the establishment of the top-rated foundation that funds ongoing research toward a CF cure, as well as endowing scholarships, transplant grants, hospital grants, education and awareness initiatives.

Guests will be treated to a cocktail gathering catered by Chef Diane Henderiks, a live auction and a show of top designer fashions for men and women. A percentage of sales from the event will benefit the foundation, with tickets ($300 per guest) reserved here. Space is limited, and sponsorship opportunities are also available.