RED BANK: NEW CHAIR FOR VISITORS CENTER

Two River Theater marketing director Courtney Schroeder is the new chair of the board for the Red Bank Visitors Center. (Photo by Danny Sanchez)

Press release from Red Bank Visitors Center

In a recent press release, the Red Bank Visitors Center announced the appointment of Courtney Schroeder as the Chair of the Board, for the nonprofit organization founded in 2002.

A magna cum laude graduate of Wagner College, with a BS in Arts Administration and a double minor in Dance and Spanish, Schroeder has for the past six years held the position of Director of Marketing at Two River Theater. Prior to landing at Two River, she worked in the development wing for Ballet Hispanico in New York City.

In addition, Schroeder is also Chair of the Discover Jersey Arts, Central NJ Marketing Committee, and is currently on the marketing committees for NJ Theater Alliance, Monmouth County Arts Council and Red Bank RiverCenter, the entity which is the primary source of funding support for the Red Bank Visitors Center.

The board also benefits in having two former Directors of Travel and Tourism for the State of New Jersey — past chair Nancy Byrne-Reinhart, and Grace Hanlon — adding their many years of expertise and knowledge to keep Red Bank as a dominant destination as the “Gateway to the Jersey Shore” area. Other Board Members include a select, and expert variety of professionals in the world of tourism, travel, hotels, journalism, arts and culture, theater, local business owners, residents and promotional experts working with an intimate knowledge of Red Bank. To that end, Red Bank was named Favorite Downtown Arts District by Jersey Arts for three consecutive years 2015 – 2017.

The Visitors Center is located at 46 English Plaza, Suite 6. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lobby on the first floor is also open on Saturdays and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m, with visitors welcome to take brochures and other free printed materials. The Center also maintains a satellite office, staffed by live representatives on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., inside at the Monmouth County Arts Council Office at 105 Monmouth Street (adjacent to the Count Basie Theatre Box Office).

The Visitors Center offers a large sampling of information, including transportation schedules for trains, busses and ferries. Also included are all the latest guides and informational literature relating to Red Bank shops, boutiques, galleries, theaters and special events as well as hotel and lodging accommodations. In addition, weather permitting, the Visitors Center staffs a welcome tent at the Red Bank Farmers Market every Sunday during the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, email executive director Margaret Mass here.