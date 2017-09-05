RED BANK: UP NEXT: MUMFORD TOWNHOUSES

A rendering of builder Roger Mumford’s proposed Brownstones at Red Bank project. (Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank real estate developer Roger Mumford is a busy man these days: restoring the National Historic Register T. Thomas Fortune house and adding 31 apartments to the Drs. James Parker Boulevard property; completing the 12-unit affordable housing project called Oakland Square at the corner of Oakland and West streets; and simultaneously vying for the right to redevelop what’s easily the hottest patch of asphalt in town — the borough-owned White Street parking lot.

Meantime, he’s got another project in the works, one slated to go before the zoning board for review Thursday night: a plan for townhouses on the footprint of old factory buildings just a stone’s throw from his West Side office.

A site plan showing the building layouts and landscaping. Below, Roger Mumford. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

The project comprises half a block’s worth of properties between Catherine and River streets east of Bridge Avenue, alongside the Conrail tracks. It includes old millworks and the former Danelectro guitar factory.

Through his Yellow Brook Property company, Mumford plans to raze the structures and replace them with three buildings of totaling 22 townhouses, two of the units income-restricted to comply with affordable housing requirements.

The project needs a use variance, because the site is zoned for light industry, not homes, as well as setback waivers.

Mumford also built the Station Place apartments on Monmouth Street at West Pearl Street, which he sold in late 2015 to a Cranford-based company for $17.75 million, according to Monmouth County records.