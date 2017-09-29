RED BANK: A CUP OF TEA AND SYMPHONY

Erika Sayar (left) and Oksana Sorochan are joined by Jessica Kortenhaus in a “Three for Tea at the Piano” classical recital, Sunday afternoon at St. Anthony’s.

As the calendar strikes October — and those unmistakable breaths of sweater-weather air creep beneath your front door — a spot of tea seems a jolly good idea. This Sunday, the Music Ministry of Red Bank’s St. Anthony of Padua Church brews up a pot of seasonal warmth, as the Bridge Avenue house of worship hosts “Three for Tea at the Piano.”

The second entry in a recently established recital series, the 4 p.m. event offers up a program of selections for piano, duet piano and ensembles for piano, cello and violin that spotlights some talented musicians from the Greater Red Bank Green.

Teaming up for the recital is a pair of Middletown-based keyboard artists: Jessica Kortenhaus, music director at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Monmouth, and Erika Sayar, minister of music at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Tindall Road. They’ll be joined for the occasion by violinist (and professional photographer) Oksana Sorochan of Monmouth Beach, who has performed at Red Bank’s Monmouth Conservatory of Music and other area venues.

Take it here to redbankgreen‘s Calendar for ticket information and other details on the Sunday afternoon concert.