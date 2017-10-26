FAIR HAVEN: SORENSEN Q&A

Susan Sorensen. (Click to enlarge.)

Two three-year terms on the Fair Haven Borough Council are up for grabs in the November 7 election. On the ballot are four candidates: incumbent Republican Susan Sorensen and her running mate, Betsy Koch; and incumbent Democrat Christopher Rodriguez and his running mate, Jessica Patel.

Here are Sorensen’s written responses to questions posed to all four candidates recently by redbankgreen.

Name: Susan A. Sorensen

Age: 54 – but don’t tell anyone.

Address: 34 Clay Street

How long have you been a resident of Fair Haven? Since 1998 – almost 20 years

Where did you grow up? Born in the area and spent summers and holidays here and raised in Nutley, NJ

Where did you go to high school? Nutley High School

Did you graduate from college? If so, which school, with what degree? Rutgers, BA

Have your served in the military? If so, which branch and when? N/A

What do you do for a living? Telcommunications, Wholesale Sales Executive

Please tell us a little bit about your community involvement efforts, if any.

Volunteer on various committees for close to 20 years in Fair Haven. These include but are not limited to:

Councilwoman, 2012-present

Fair Haven Volunteer of the Year 2015

Honored and Recognized by Monmouth County Junior League as a Woman Making a Difference 21016

The Foundation of Fair Haven, President and Founding Member

Centennial Committee, 2012 Event Chair of an event each month including the large celebration that today is now Fair Haven Day

Fair Haven Day, 2013 – 2017 and hopefully 2018 Event Chair

Oktoberfest – 2012 – 2017, and hopefully 2018, Event Chair

Parks & Recreation Committee since 2012

Teen Canteen Chair – 2008-2015

PTA Luncheon 50/50 Chair 4 years

Police Commissioner

Special Fair Haven Facilities Committee

Liaison to Historic Preservation Commission

Liaison to the Board of Education

Personnel Committee for the Borough of Fair Haven

Event Chair (3) of the Historic Preservation Committee’s Annual Garden Party

Team Mom on various sports – too many to name

Event Chair (3) for RFH Lacrosse Fundraiser

Party affiliation: Republican

How important is party affiliation to you? What does it mean to you to be a member of your party? On a local level it is not about party affiliation but about the right person for the position. The Fiscally Conservative team we have locally has done an amazing job maintaining a flat budget while improving the quality of life in Fair Haven and I am proud of being a part of that team. This is the party of Lincoln, Roosevelt and Reagan – which represents Anti-slavery, Pro-Environment with National Parks and Modern Conservatism.

Do you have a role model in public life? Who and why?

Susan B. Anthony has been not only a role model for me but for all women with her tireless campaign with the abolitionists and the women’s right to vote movement in America. Largely due to her efforts, the 19th Amendment became a reality which gave not only women the right to vote but African-Americans as well. She was a strong and outspoken advocate with which I identify.

Why are you running for Fair Haven council?

I am seeking re-election because of there are pending projects I would like to complete in my third term. The Borough is in the process of making major facility changes that will impact the community for decades and I would like to see these project through to completion as well as work on finding creative financial solutions to offset a majority of the costs. I also would like to continue our work on the Parks and Recreation Committee with improving and maintaining the park facilities. With evolving technology becoming more prevalent, I intend to continue working with keeping the Borough current with different forms of communicating information to the public. Lastly, I would like to continue community outreach – such as events like Fair Haven Day and Oktoberfest.

What are the most pressing issues facing the town, and how do you plan to address them?

TAXES – maintaining a flat or reduced budget as we did during this current year is paramount. Continue to seek additional creative ways to reduce spending such as the Inter-local agreements and grants that we have implemented successfully.

FACILITIES – Fair Haven’s Police Department, Community Center and our Department of Public Works buildings are all at the end of their useful life, and are in need of a more sustainable law compliant updates for seniors and the handicap. The additional challenge with this is to also seek viable solutions going forward that will have minimal if any tax burden to help offset the cost of these new facilities.

BULK DROP OFF DAYS INCREASED – while walking around and campaigning this has been a hot topic, and I will work to increase the amount of Bulk Drop Off Days annually.

AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY – explore opportunities to create age restricted housing in town which would allow housing for Seniors who may want to downsize as well as reduce the burden on our local schools.

What if any specific initiatives can voters expect from you if you are elected?

Stay the course of initiatives that we have done to make Fair Haven successful and the great community it is to live which has been stated in many articles over the last couple of years.

If there’s anything you’d like to add, please do so here:

It has been an honor to serve the residents of Fair Haven as your Councilwoman and I would like to continue to do so in order to conclude the many projects that are pending and impactful to this wonderful community.

Find the ballot here. And below are the locations of polling places by district.