RED BANK: FORTUNE HOUSE LAUDS VOLUNTEER

Red Bank resident Suubi Mondesir was honored earlier this month at a fundraiser for the T. Thomas Fortune House for significant contributions to save the historic home of the 19th-century journalist and civil rights activist.

A senior creative writing major at Red Bank Regional High, Suubi attended an intensive, one-week residential journalism program at Rutgers University in the summer of 2016 to hone her skills in journalism and media. For the past year, she has employed that knowledge as the T. Thomas

Fortune Foundation publicist, writing press releases, creating a T. Thomas Fortune Foundation blog, and managing all social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter. She also attends meetings and works at planned events.

Gilda Rogers, a founder of the effort to preserve the house as a community center, calls Suubi “a fine example of what it means for a young person to come of age and recognize they have a voice and the power to make a difference in society. The T. Thomas Fortune Foundation is proud to have such a conscientious student on board with us.” (Click to enlarge.)