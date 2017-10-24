SHREWSBURY: DORAN EULNER Q&A



Kim Eulner. (Click to enlarge.)

Two three-year terms on the Shrewsbury Borough Council are up for grabs in the November 7 election. On the ballot are four candidates: incumbent Councilman Erik Anderson; his running mate, Kim Doran Eulner; and Democrats Shane Berkelaar and Dan Scaggs.

Here are Doran Eulner’s written responses to questions posed to all four candidates recently by redbankgreen.

Name: Kim Doran Eulner

Age: 51

Address: Shrewsbury, NJ

How long have you been a resident of Shrewsbury? 44 years

Where did you grow up? Shrewsbury

Where did you go to high school? Red Bank Regional High School

Did you graduate from college? If so, which school, with what degree?

Washington College, B.A., Sociology

Have your served in the military? If so, which branch and when? No

What do you do for a living?

Sales/Relationship Manager in the Financial Services Industry. I work with clients such as public and private pension plans, money managers and trust banks providing equity and fixed income services via commission management programs.

Please tell us a little bit about your community involvement efforts, if any.

Volunteer for Lunch Break, Buc Backer Member, Former SPTG Member, Former Team Mother for Rec and Travel Team Sports

Party affiliation: Republican

How important is party affiliation to you? What does it mean to you to be a member of your party?

At the local level I find that political affiliation does not play large role in the workings of the government. However, I do believe in lower taxes and smaller government.

Do you have a role model in public life? Who and why?

Former Mayors, Dorothy Manson and Emilia Sicliano, and other women who have worked on behalf of Shrewsbury. I appreciate their time and dedication to maintain the uniqueness of our beautiful town.

Why are you running for Shrewsbury council?

I am running to “pay it forward” for the town I love. Shrewsbury is the town in which I was raised and I raised my two boys. I want work to preserve Shrewsbury’s special way of life and always put taxpayers first.

What are the most pressing issues facing the town, and how do you plan to address them?

Property taxes. The only way to have significant reduction in taxes is through shared and consolidated services with other municipalities. As a member of Council, I will work to consolidate and share services such as DPW, fire department, first aid, dispatch and police.

What if any specific initiatives can voters expect from you if you are elected?

If elected as a Councilwoman I will push for municipal shared services and consolidation. I believe that taking these steps are not only necessary to preserve Shrewsbury’s special way of life, but also cut property taxes.

Earlier this year, the opening of a Seabrook House addiction counseling center drew protests about its location on White Street. Is that location appropriate? Why or Why not?

I feel the center would be better suited in a different location in Shrewsbury. It should not be located on a “Safe Route to School” corridor.

If there’s anything you’d like to add, please do so here:

I have enjoyed meeting so many residents during my campaign and hope to be able to serve Shrewsbury as councilwoman should I be elected.

Find the Shrewsbury ballot here. Polling places are listed by district below.