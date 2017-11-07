ON THE GREEN: WE GET TO VOTE

Polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday across the Greater Red Bank Green, where voters will select a new governor, fill other down-ballot slots and decide three public questions.

Four towns within redbankgreen‘s coverage area have contested council elections this year. Below are links to Q&As with the candidates. Each Q&A includes a sample ballot and a list of polling places(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

RED BANK
Linda Schwabenbauer (R)
Michael Ballard (D)
Dana McArthur (R)
Ed Zipprich (D)

FAIR HAVEN

LITTLE SILVER
SHREWSBURY

