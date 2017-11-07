ON THE GREEN: WE GET TO VOTE
Polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday across the Greater Red Bank Green, where voters will select a new governor, fill other down-ballot slots and decide three public questions.
Four towns within redbankgreen‘s coverage area have contested council elections this year. Below are links to Q&As with the candidates. Each Q&A includes a sample ballot and a list of polling places. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
RED BANK
Linda Schwabenbauer (R)
Michael Ballard (D)
Dana McArthur (R)
Ed Zipprich (D)
FAIR HAVEN
Susan Sorensen (R)
Christopher Rodriguez (D)
Betsy Koch (R)
Jessica Patel (D)
LITTLE SILVER
Dane Mihlon (R)
Chris Healy (D)
Michael Holzapfel (R)
Matthew Cohen (D)
SHREWSBURY
Erik Anderson (R)
Shane Berkelaar (D)
Kim Doran Eulner (R)
Dan Scaggs (D)