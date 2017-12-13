RED BANK: SMITHEREENS SINGER DIES

Two days after the Count Basie Theatre announced that the Red Bank venue would unveil a new ‘club’ format with a January 13 concert by the Smithereens, the band’s lead singer has died, according to a Tuesday post on the band’s website.

The other three founding members of the New Jersey-based rock band mourned the death of co-founder Pat DiNizio with the post early Wednesday morning on the Smithereens’ Facebook page:

Today we mourn the loss of our friend, brother and bandmate Pat DiNizio.

Pat had the magic touch. He channeled the essence of joy and heartbreak into hook-laden three minute pop songs, infused with a lifelong passion for rock & roll.