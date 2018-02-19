RED BANK: RECORD WARMTH IN FORECAST

A light snowfall on the Greater Red Bank Green Saturday night was all but melted away by non-stop sunshine and above-average temperatures Sunday. And as Presidents’ Day inaugurates a new week, we’re in for some record warmth in coming days, according to the National Weather Service,

Check out the forecast through Monday:

Washington’s Birthday Rain likely, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain likely with a chance of drizzle before 1am, then a chance of drizzle between 1am and 2am, then a chance of drizzle with a slight chance of showers after 2am. Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.