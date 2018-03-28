RED BANK: PARK SESSIONS RESCHEDULED

Public-input sessions on the future of Marine Park in Red Bank have been rescheduled for Monday, April 9, at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at hall. They were originally slated for March 21 but were canceled because of a snowstorm.
For more information, check out redbankgreen‘s coverage here.
