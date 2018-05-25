LITTLE SILVER: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports for the period of February and April, 2018, as provided by the Little Silver Police Department. This report is published unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

April 3– Quincey Steed, 34, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

April 3– Philip Diou, 43, of Woodland Park, NJ, was arrested on Branch Ave. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Little Silver and Paterson Municipal Courts in the amount of $1,250.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

April 4– Eugene Doherty, 57, of Monmouth Beach, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Seven Bridges Rd. for Driving While Intoxicated. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

April 5– A resident from Queens Dr. reported Fraud after discovering that an unknown person(s) attempted to cash fraudulent checks on her bank account. P.O. Andrew Smith and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

April 7– Hassan Foster, 21, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Oceanport Municipal Court in the amount of $763.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

April 8– Keith Ivory, 38, of Eatontown, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Neptune Township Municipal Court in the amount of $300.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

April 10– A victim from Ridge Rd. reported Theft by Deception after receiving a one hundred dollar bill for payment that was counterfeit. P.O. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

April 10– A resident from Essex Dr. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown person(s) opened up a delivery package that was on their front porch and removed the contents. P.O. Scott Lorenson investigated.

April 10– Jose Morocho-Arias, 31, of Hightstown, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Rumson Rd. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Mercer County Superior Court in the amount of $4,982.00. P.O. Scott Lorenson made the arrest.

April 19– Malherbe Pothier, 31, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Spring St. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Oceanport Municipal Court in the amount of $978.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

April 19– Chanta Timoniere, 48, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested on Prospect Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Middletown Township Municipal Court in the amount of $878.00. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva made the arrest.

April 20– Armando Freitas, 30, of Waretown, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Woodbine Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Keansburg Municipal Court in the amount of $500.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

April 20– Alexander Freitas, 28, of Brick, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Woodbine Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Brielle Municipal Court in the amount of $1,500.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

April 27– A resident from Brook Ave. reported Identity Theft after discovering that an unknown person(s) opened up credit card and bank accounts in his name. P.O. Scott Lorenson and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.