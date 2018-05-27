RED BANK: FIREFIGHTER STABBED TO DEATH

The scene of Saturday night’s killing. Neighbors said the victim was seen lying in the roadway in front of the van seen above. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A Red Bank volunteer firefighter was stabbed to death early Sunday morning and another borough man was charge with his killing, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office reported.

Responding to a 12:43 a.m. report of a stabbing, borough police found Andrew Hill, 26, lying in the road at the corner of Tilton Avenue and Bank Street, according to Chris Swendemen, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office.

Hill was transported to Riverview Medical Cender, where he was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. Swendemen said in a prepared statement.

A short time later, police apprehended Demar S. Reevey, 23, the statement said. He is charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Swendemen did not release information about the circumstances of the killing or Reevey’s arrest. The incident remains under investigation, he said.

Neighbors reported that the victim was seen lying in the street on Tilton Avenue.

Police Chief Darren McConnell confirmed that Hill was a member of the Westside H0se Company. Hill was also a member of the volunteer First Aid and Rescue Squad, which noted his passing in a Facebook post.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Kevin Condon of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Paul Perez of the Red Bank Police Department at 732-530-2700. Individuals who feel the need to remain anonymous, but who may have information relevant to this investigation can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.