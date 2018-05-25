ON THE GREEN: MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES

The Veterans Monument on Monmouth Street is the setting for Red Bank’s annual Memorial Day observance, Monday morning at 11 a.m.

Memorial Day weekend represents the start of the summertime season and, for many longtime residents of our coastal communities, a time to readjust those daily routines and recalculate those normal routes in anticipation of the visiting throngs.

It’s also, of course, a time to remember those who gave their lives in service to our nation, and wherever you happen to make your home here on the Greater Red Bank Green, Monday presents a chance to join the people of your community in honoring their sacrifice.

Following is a roundup of Memorial Day observances scheduled for May 28, with rainy-day alternate arrangements listed where available.

RED BANK

The borough’s Veterans Monument, 51 Monmouth Street at Drummond Place, is once again the setting for an annual commemoration that features Sergeant Major Scott Lewis as guest speaker, plus musical presentations and placement of wreaths, beginning at 11 a.m.

In case of rain, the approximately hour-long service will be relocated to Elks Lodge #233 (40 West Front Street). Call (732) 530-2782 or go here for more info. The decision on whether to relocate will be made by 9 a.m.

FAIR HAVEN

The borough’s annual Memorial Day Parade commences at Knollwood School at 9 a.m., continues up Hance Road to River Road and ends at Memorial Park, where a ceremony featuring guest speakers and musical selections follows.

LITTLE SILVER

The Memorial Day Parade will commence at 8:30 a.m. t Willow and Parker avenues. The parade will proceed to Memorial Park with ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m.

The parade is held rain or shine, but in the event of heavy rain the ceremony will be held in Borough Hall.

MIDDLETOWN

The township’s Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Bayshore Middle School. The route is as follows: Leonardville Road to Appleton Avenue to Center Avenue to Brevent Avenue; turn right onto Highland Avenue, then left on Leonard Avenue and right on Viola Avenue to the American Legion Post home on Route 36.

Parade ends at approximately 11:30 a.m.

RUMSON

The annual Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m., to be followed by a service at Victory Park.

SEA BRIGHT

The borough will honor all those who died in active military service to our country, as well as those from Sea Bright, with a ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1104 Ocean Avenue.

Organist George Murphy and soloist Gabby Kenney will be singing the National Anthem and other patriotic songs. There will be a traditional wreath ceremony and flag-lowering in honor of Sea Bright residents who have sacrificed their lives in military action.

Following the program light refreshments will be served to all who attend. For additional information, contact Don Klein at 732-842-0099 ext 23.

SHREWSBURY

The Borough of Shrewsbury will be holding its annual Memorial Day Observation on Monday at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held at Patriot Isle on the corner of Sycamore Avenue & Route 35. The observation will be followed by refreshments at the Shrewsbury Hose Company #1.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Shrewsbury Borough School. All are welcome.