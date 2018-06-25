LITTLE SILVER: AN UNDAMPENED DAY’S END

Postponed one day because of bad weather, and threatened again by rain, an undampened fireworks show made for a spectacular finale to Little Silver Day Sunday night.
Coordinated by the Little Silver Charitable Foundation, the biennial event helps raise funds used to support education programs, recreation activities, scholarships and other Little Silver organizations. (Photos by James Salvo. Click to enlarge)
