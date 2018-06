Engine 96 of the Westside Hose Company, bearing the casket of slain Red Bank volunteer firefighter¬†Andrew Hill, leads a procession past the Leighton Avenue firehouse Tuesday. A contingent of pipes and drums, with representatives from Monmouth, Middlesex, Essex and Hudson counties, played ‘Going Home’ as the cortege passed, en route to a cemetery in Tinton Falls.¬†(Video by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)