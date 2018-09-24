RED BANK: BRIEF RESPITE FROM RAIN

The sun and at least one umbrella were out at the same time on West Front Street in Red Bank one afternoon last week.

The new workweek begins with a brief respite from the rain, under partly sunny, breezy and cool conditions, with peak temperatures in the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely to return Tuesday, however. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)