RED BANK: BRIEF RESPITE FROM RAIN
The sun and at least one umbrella were out at the same time on West Front Street in Red Bank one afternoon last week.
The new workweek begins with a brief respite from the rain, under partly sunny, breezy and cool conditions, with peak temperatures in the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely to return Tuesday, however. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph.
Monday Night
Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 60. Breezy, with an east wind around 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then showers likely. High near 74. Breezy, with a southeast wind 14 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.