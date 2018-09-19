RED BANK: FLORENCE DEPARTS
As heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Florence moved back out over the Atlantic, the Greater Red Bank Green was treated to a grand rainbow Tuesday evening, as seen here from Tower Hill Church in Red Bank.
Don’t expect abundant sunshine immediately, though. Partly sunny skies are expected at least through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)
Wednesday
Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 7 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 7 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 8 to 13 mph.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.