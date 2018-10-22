RED BANK: HALLOWEEN PARADE BLUSTERS ON

A blustery, chilly autumn afternoon provided ideal conditions for the the 71st annual Red Bank Halloween Parade Sunday.
Check out redbankgreen‘s photos from the event below to see who you recognize, or sort-of…
October 22, 2018
