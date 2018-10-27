RED BANK: NORTHEASTER FLOODS PARK

With high tide approaching amid a northeaster, the Monmouth Boat Club and adjoining Marine Park in Red Bank were swamped by the Navesink River late Saturday morning. At right, boats moored in the borough marina floated above the bulkhead and promenade.

Rumson officials, expecting a high tide of three-to-four feet above normal, warned motorists not to drive through flooded areas. Police there also reported the Oceanic Bridge was closed because of flooding on the north side.

Sea Bright Mayor Dina Long reported Ocean Ave was impassable due to flood conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a wind warning until 3 p.m., with gusts as strong as 60 mph expected.

The Greater Red Bank Green also had scattered power outages, according to Jersey Central Power & Light. (Reader photo at top; at right by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)