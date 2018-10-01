RED BANK: PARTLY SUNNY START TO OCTOBER
A new month and a new work week begin Monday with some patchy morning fog, according to the National Weather Service. The rest of the day will see partly sunny skies and warm temperatures, with daytime peaks near 77 degrees, the NWS forecasts.
Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS graphic. Click to enlarge.)
Monday
Patchy fog between 7am and 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday Night
Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 75.