RED BANK: SUN TO RETURN FOR CHRISTMAS
Monday gets off to a damp start on the Greater Red Bank Green, followed by cloudy skies. But sunshine is expected to return Tuesday, Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.
Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by NOAA. Click to enlarge.)
Monday
Showers likely before 8am, then a chance of rain between 8am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Light northwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Christmas Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
Periods of rain. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.