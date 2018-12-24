Monday gets off to a damp start on the Greater Red Bank Green, followed by cloudy skies. But sunshine is expected to return Tuesday, Christmas Day, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by NOAA. Click to enlarge.)

Monday Showers likely before 8am, then a chance of rain between 8am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Light northwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Christmas Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Periods of rain. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.