Plows and shovels cleared streets and sidewalks as a snowy, rainy, slush-ugly storm visited the Greater Red Bank Green Tuesday. Rain and above-freezing temperatures took care of the rest overnight, ensuring clear sailing Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the region is in for a day of chilly, breezy sunshine.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Wednesday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday night

A slight chance of rain before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A chance of rain and snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night

A chance of snow before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of snow after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Washington’s Birthday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.