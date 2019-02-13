RED BANK: SUNSHINE FOLLOWS SLUSHY STORM
Plows and shovels cleared streets and sidewalks as a snowy, rainy, slush-ugly storm visited the Greater Red Bank Green Tuesday. Rain and above-freezing temperatures took care of the rest overnight, ensuring clear sailing Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, the region is in for a day of chilly, breezy sunshine.
Check out the extended forecast below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.
Wednesday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Thursday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday night
A slight chance of rain before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday night
A chance of snow before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A chance of snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of snow after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Washington’s Birthday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Monday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.