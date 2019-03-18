RED BANK: (ITALIAN) ICE FORECAST
A sure sign that spring is nigh: Strollo’s Lighthouse in Red Bank opened Friday for another season of serving Italian ice and other frozen treats. A good time to get in line might be 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, the official start of spring.
Meantime, the Greater Red Bank Green is in for some mild weather, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday night
A slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday night
Clear, with a low around 35.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 57.