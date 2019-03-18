A sure sign that spring is nigh: Strollo’s Lighthouse in Red Bank opened Friday for another season of serving Italian ice and other frozen treats. A good time to get in line might be 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, the official start of spring.

Meantime, the Greater Red Bank Green is in for some mild weather, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday night

A slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday night

Clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 57.