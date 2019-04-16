RED BANK: PROMWEAR GIVEAWAY

Olivia Diana of Marlboro High School, above, and Jack Geary of Ocean Township High were among those taking advantage of a promwear givewaway Monday at the Woman’s Club of Red Bank.

Breonna Edwards, a Keansburg middle school student, gets a free makeup treatment at the event. (Click to enlarge.)

Hosted for the fourth year in a row by Lunch Break and featuring gowns, tuxedos and snazzy footwear donated during fashion drives last month, the event will be repeated at the club on Monday, April 22 from 4 to 7 p.m.

All clothing is free, and donations to Lunch Break are welcomed. To register, email mowens@lunchbreak.org or call 732-747-8577 ext. 3022. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)