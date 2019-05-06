RED BANK: SUNNY, WARM START TO WEEK
A plastic insect added a bit of color to East Front Street in Red Bank last Thursday afternoon, when sunshine was abundant.
After a gray, rather soggy weekend, the new work week buzzes to life Monday under mostly sunny skies, with peak temperatures in the high 60s, according to the Weather Channel.
It’ll be even warmer Tuesday. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)
|DAY
|DESCRIPTION
|HIGH / LOW
|PRECIP
|WIND
|HUMIDITY
|
TODAY
MAY 6
|Mostly Sunny
|
68°52°
|
0%
|NE 7 mph
|65%
|
TUE
MAY 7
|Mostly Sunny
|
74°54°
|
20%
|S 10 mph
|65%
|
WED
MAY 8
|AM Clouds/PM Sun
|
63°51°
|
20%
|NE 9 mph
|60%
|
THU
MAY 9
|Cloudy
|
55°53°
|
20%
|E 15 mph
|68%
|
FRI
MAY 10
|Thunderstorms
|
69°55°
|
80%
|SSW 13 mph
|77%
|
SAT
MAY 11
|Partly Cloudy
|
62°52°
|
10%
|NNW 10 mph
|63%
|
SUN
MAY 12
|Showers
|
58°53°
|
40%
|E 10 mph
|70%
|
MON
MAY 13
|Partly Cloudy
|
63°53°
|
20%
|E 9 mph
|70%
|
TUE
MAY 14
|Partly Cloudy
|
64°53°
|
20%
|SW 11 mph
|64%
|
WED
MAY 15
|Partly Cloudy
|
65°54°
|
20%
|SSE 10 mph
|67%
|
THU
MAY 16
|AM Showers
|
64°55°
|
40%
|ENE 10 mph
|67%
|
FRI
MAY 17
|Mostly Sunny
|
65°55°
|
20%
|ESE 10 mph
|66%
|
SAT
MAY 18
|PM Showers
|
66°56°
|
40%
|E 10 mph
|64%
|
SUN
MAY 19
|Partly Cloudy
|
67°56°
|
20%
|ENE 11 mph
|66%
|
MON
MAY 20
|AM Showers
|
67°58°
|
40%
|SE 11 mph
|68%