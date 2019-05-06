RED BANK: SUNNY, WARM START TO WEEK

accidental photo red bankA plastic insect added a bit of color to East Front Street in Red Bank last Thursday afternoon, when sunshine was abundant.

After a gray, rather soggy weekend, the new work week buzzes to life Monday under mostly sunny skies, with peak temperatures in the high 60s, according to the Weather Channel

It’ll be even warmer Tuesday. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

DAY

 DESCRIPTION HIGH / LOW PRECIP WIND HUMIDITY

TODAY

MAY 6

 Mostly Sunny
68°52°
0%
 NE 7 mph 65%

TUE

MAY 7

 Mostly Sunny
74°54°
20%
 S 10 mph 65%

WED

MAY 8

 AM Clouds/PM Sun
63°51°
20%
 NE 9 mph 60%

THU

MAY 9

 Cloudy
55°53°
20%
 E 15 mph 68%

FRI

MAY 10

 Thunderstorms
69°55°
80%
 SSW 13 mph 77%

SAT

MAY 11

 Partly Cloudy
62°52°
10%
 NNW 10 mph 63%

SUN

MAY 12

 Showers
58°53°
40%
 E 10 mph 70%

MON

MAY 13

 Partly Cloudy
63°53°
20%
 E 9 mph 70%

TUE

MAY 14

 Partly Cloudy
64°53°
20%
 SW 11 mph 64%

WED

MAY 15

 Partly Cloudy
65°54°
20%
 SSE 10 mph 67%

THU

MAY 16

 AM Showers
64°55°
40%
 ENE 10 mph 67%

FRI

MAY 17

 Mostly Sunny
65°55°
20%
 ESE 10 mph 66%

SAT

MAY 18

 PM Showers
66°56°
40%
 E 10 mph 64%

SUN

MAY 19

 Partly Cloudy
67°56°
20%
 ENE 11 mph 66%

MON

MAY 20

 AM Showers
67°58°
40%
 SE 11 mph 68%

 

