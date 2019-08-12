The Greater Red Bank Green could be in for some “severe” weather Tuesday, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

Storms arriving after 2 p.m. “will be capable of producing damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flash flooding,” the agency warned early Monday.

Meantime, after a sunny and relatively cool weekend, the workweek begins Monday with sunshine and a daytime high temperature of 86 degrees. Check out the extended forecast below. (National Weather Service image. Click to enlarge.)Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Some storms could be severe, with hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. High near 85. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with hail, damaging winds, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.