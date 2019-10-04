An unidentified man walking a slackline strung between trees in Meadow Ridge Park in Rumson last Saturday.

The next few days should offer pleasant autumn strolling weather on the Greater Red Bank Green. According to the National Weather Service, we’ll see sunshine Friday, with temperatures expected to peak in the low 70s, and even more on Saturday, with highs only in the low 60s.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)Friday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 48. North wind around 15 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 9 mph.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 11 to 17 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 68.